AEW Dark Elevation lineup: The updated list of matches for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Kenny Omega, Michael Nakazawa, and Konosuke Takeshita vs. Danny Limelight, Matt Sydal, and Mike Sydal.

-“Best Friends” Chuck Taylor and Trent vs. Kit Sackett and Hayden Backlund.

-Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page vs. Dean Alexander and Carlie Bravo.

-Austin Gunn vs. Aaron Solow.

-Leyla Hirsch and Ryo Mizunami vs. Nyla Rose and Madi Wrenkowski.

-Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Midas Black and Jay Lyon.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Prince Kai.

-Thunder Rosa vs. Shawna Reed.

-Abadon vs. Skye Blue.

-Britt Baker vs. Tesha Price.

-Mike Magnum and Stone Rockwell vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks.

-Private Party vs. Colt Cabana and Alex Reynolds.

-Hangman Page vs. Spencer Slade.

Powell's POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page.