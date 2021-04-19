AEW Dark Elevation lineup: The updated list of matches for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
-Kenny Omega, Michael Nakazawa, and Konosuke Takeshita vs. Danny Limelight, Matt Sydal, and Mike Sydal.
-“Best Friends” Chuck Taylor and Trent vs. Kit Sackett and Hayden Backlund.
-Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page vs. Dean Alexander and Carlie Bravo.
-Austin Gunn vs. Aaron Solow.
-Leyla Hirsch and Ryo Mizunami vs. Nyla Rose and Madi Wrenkowski.
-Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus vs. Midas Black and Jay Lyon.
-Orange Cassidy vs. Prince Kai.
-Thunder Rosa vs. Shawna Reed.
-Abadon vs. Skye Blue.
-Britt Baker vs. Tesha Price.
-Mike Magnum and Stone Rockwell vs. Brian Cage and Ricky Starks.
-Private Party vs. Colt Cabana and Alex Reynolds.
-Hangman Page vs. Spencer Slade.
Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.
