Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: Mariah May vs. Willow Nightingale and Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page in the finals of the Owen Hart Cup tournaments

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite Hits

Bryan Danielson vs. Hangman Page in the finals the men’s Owen Hart Cup tournament with Jeff Jarrett as special enforcer: A pay-per-view caliber match. Danielson going over did not feel entirely predictable given Page’s bloody history with Swerve Strickland. The involvement of Jeff Jarrett as special enforcer turned out to be fine since he called the match down the middle despite losing to Page in round one. Danielson did a recent round of media interviews downplaying the idea of him ever winning the AEW World Championship, so I hope he has a hell of a promo in mind to convince fans that he had a change of heart. Page joining The Elite’s team for Blood & Guts felt like it was done so that he can get his hands on Swerve Strickland rather than this setting up a long term alliance between Page and the Young Bucks.

Mariah May vs. Willow Nightingale in the finals the women’s Owen Hart Cup tournament: The first two rounds of both tournaments felt predictable, but both culminated with finals that felt like they could have gone either way. May winning the women’s tournament sets the table for the showdown match with Toni Storm that has been months in the making. I really could have done without the needless interference from Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway, but fortunately that didn’t play into the finish. The post match angle with May attacking Storm caught me by surprise. I thought they would spend the next couple of weeks setting the table for a turn. Rather, they went for shock value by having May violently attack Storm and Luther in what turned out to be a memorable show closing angle. The use of blood didn’t bother me, but I know it wasn’t for everyone. I just wish AEW had been better about saving blood for it for when it really counts so that this would have packed even more of a punch.

Will Ospreay and MJF: Ospreay delivered a solid promo and the MJF video promo portion was also strong. I’m shocked that we’re getting the first match between these two on Dynamite as opposed to it being saved for pay-per-view. After years of developing a reputation for sitting on big matches for far too long, Tony Khan is clearly trying to boost his ratings by putting some high end matches on the company’s flagship television show. If anything, I’m surprised this is happening now when Khan could have tried to stop the bleeding sooner.

Pac vs. Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kyle Fletcher vs. Tomohiro Ishii in a four-way for a shot at the AEW International Championship: An good four-way spot-fest. Kyle Fletcher was the MVP of the match in terms of taking big bumps and making his opponents shine. Pac winning is fine, but they they did a poor job of letting viewers know whether he will get his title shot on television or if the match will take place at Wembley Stadium.

Mercedes Mone and Britt Baker: A soft Hit for a basic follow-up segment to last week’s confrontation. There is still a lot of time to between now and their All In match. As such, it was wise to keep the program fresh in the minds of viewers without doing too much too soon and running the risk that the build will peak well in advance of the match.

AEW Dynamite Misses

Chris Jericho vs. Samoa Joe in a Stampede Street Fight: The Learning Tree violently attacked Joe, Hook, and Katsuyorhi Shibata last week, so it was strange to see Joe make a standard entrance as opposed to looking like a man hellbent on getting revenge. The brawl was fine, but the backstage angle with Joe being laid out on a pallet that Jericho drove through drywall by using a forklift was comically bad. Worse yet, it’s assumed that this tame angle was meant to write out Joe while he films season two of Twisted Metal. Hey, maybe when Joe returns he’ll actually show some interest in regaining the AEW World Championship. Nah.

Swerve Strickland promo: A soft Miss for a promo that just had too much going on. Swerve spoke about Danielson winning the tournament before announcing his own entry in the Blood & Guts match, and then randomly challenged Kazuchika Okada to a champion vs. champion match out of nowhere. I’d be a lot more excited if they had set up a unification match meant to scale back on the absurd number of title belts.