AEW Dynamite “5” in Pittsburgh (reports needed), Dynamite poll results and Dynamite and Collision grades, El Dandy, Skye Blue, John Moore, Yokozuna

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite 5 will be live tonight from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Petersen Events Center. This is the fifth anniversary edition of Dynamite. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s live AEW Dynamite 5 in Pittsburgh. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a A grade in our post show poll from 37 percent of the voters. B finished second with 30 percent of the votes. I gave the Grand Slam edition a B- grade.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision Grand Slam show finished with a tie for C and F grades in our post show poll with 33 percent of the vote for each. D finished second with 18 percent of the votes. I gave the Grand Slam edition a D+ grade and found it to be underwhelming for a Grand Slam edition.

Birthdays and Notables

-The first edition of AEW Dynamite was held on October 2, 2019 in Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena.

-Who are you to doubt El Dandy? Roberto Frías is 62.

-Skye Blue (Skylar Dolecki) is 25.

-A very happy birthday to Dot Net staffer John Moore.

-The late Yokozuna (Rodney Anoaʻi) was born on October 2, 1966. He died of heart failure at age 34 on October 23, 2000.