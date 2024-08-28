AEW Dynamite in Champaign (reports needed), WWE in Stuttgart (reports needed) Dynamite and Collision poll results and grade, Ricky Reyes, Linda Miles, Christina Von Eerie, Colby Corino, Mr. Fuji, Jody Hamilton

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Champaign, Illinois at State Farm Center. The show features the fallout from Sunday’s AEW All In. Jake Barnett and I are swapping television coverage for the week, so join Jake for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. Jake’s same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from today’s AEW Dynamite and Rampage tapings in Champaign. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an A grade in our post show poll from 41 percent of the voters. B and F finished tied for second with 22 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision received an A grade in our post show poll from 34 percent of the voters. F finished second with 31 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C- grade and felt it was an underwhelming go-home show with too many throwaway matches and not enough meaningful pay-per-view hype.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE live events that will be held this week in Europe. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Stuttgart, Germany at Porsche Arena. There are no matches advertised on the venue’s website.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ricky Reyes (Richard Diaz) is 46.

-Linda Miles is 46.

-Christina Von Eerie (a/k/a Christina Maria Kardooni) is 35.

-Colby Corino is 28.

-The late Mr. Fuji (Harry Fujiwara) died of natural causes at age 82 on August 28, 2016.

-The late Jody Hamilton (Joseph Zwaduk III), who worked as The Assassin and The Flame, was born on August 28, 1938. He died on August 3, 2021 after being in hospice care.