AEW Dynamite rating for the Spring BreakThru edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 624,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was down from the 659,000 viewership average for last Wednesday’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.17 rating in 18-49 demo, equal to last week’s 0.17 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count listed above. The decline in viewership has to be disappointing given that it was a loaded show and there is typically increased interest in pro wrestling leading into WrestleMania. That said, Dynamite ran against an NBA playoffs play-in game on ESPN. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 663,000 viewers and a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the April 17, 2024, edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 762,000 viewers and a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Dynasty go-home week edition.