NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s No Mercy fallout show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s NXT television show.

-Trick Williams vs. Pete Dunne

Powell’s POV: Dunne hinted on Tuesday’s show that Williams may not make it to this episode, meaning there will likely be some type of angle at NXT No Mercy. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT as the shows air Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).