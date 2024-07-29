NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s Great American Bash week one on Syfy

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on Syfy.
-Roxanne Perez vs. Thea Hail for the NXT Women’s Championship
-Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles
-Tony D’Angelo vs. Tavion Heights for the NXT Heritage Cup
-Contract signing for Ethan Page vs. Oro Mensah for the NXT Championship at NXT Great American Bash night two
-Joe Hendry’s concert
Powell's POV: NXT is moving to Syfy for two weeks due to the Olympics.
