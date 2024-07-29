WWE Raw on Syfy in St. Paul, Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, Will Pruett, Jake Barnett, Scott Steiner, Sonny Onoo, Nick Jackson, Noam Dar, Sammy Guevara, Triple H, Manny Fernandez, Nic Nemeth, Hangman Page, Lou Albano, Harold Sakata, Brian Lawler, Karl Gotch, Matt Borne, Rhonda Singh

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from St. Paul, Minnesota at Xcel Energy Center. The show features the brand’s final push for SummerSlam. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on Syfy tonight at 7CT/8ET. The show will air on Syfy tonight and next Monday due to the Olympics. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in St. Paul, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite in Greenville, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Cleveland, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Arlington. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Happy birthday to Dot Net co-senior staffer Will Pruett.

-Scott Steiner (Scott Rechsteiner) is 62 today.

-Sonny Onoo is 62 today.

-The late Lou Albano was born on July 29, 1933. He died of a heart attack at age 76 on October 14, 2009.

-The late Harold Sakata died of liver cancer at age 62 on July 29, 1982. Sakata was best known for playing the “Oddjob” character in the James Bond film Goldfinger.

-The late Brian Lawler took his own life at age 46 on July 29, 2018. He worked as Brian Christopher and Grand Master Sexay.

-Happy belated birthday to Dot Net co-senior staffer Jake Barnett, who celebrated his birthday on Sunday.

-Nick Jackson (Nick Massie) of the Young Bucks turned 35 on Sunday.

-Noam Dar turned 31 on Sunday.

-Sammy Guevara turned 31 on Sunday.

-Karl Gotch (Karl Istaz) died on July 28, 2007 at age 82.

-Paul “Triple H” Levesque turned 55 on Saturday.

-Manny Fernandez turned 70 on Saturday.

-Shannon Moore turned 46 on Saturday.

-TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth turned 44 on Saturday. He worked as Dolph Ziggler in WWE (and was saddled with a terrible theme song for years).

-“Hangman” Adam Page (Stephen Woltz) turned 33 on Saturday.

-The late Matt Borne (Matt Osborne) was born on July 27, 1957. He died of an overdose at age 55 on June 28, 2013.

-Rhonda Singh, who worked as Bertha Faye in WWE, died of a heart attack at age 40 on July 27, 2001.