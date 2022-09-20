WWE Extreme Rules lineup: The updated card for next month’s event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Extreme Rules event that will be held Saturday, October 8 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center.

-Liv Morgan vs. Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship

-Bianca Belair vs. Bayley for the Raw Women’s Championship

-Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins in a Fight Pit match

Powell’s POV: The Raw Women’s Championship and Fight Pit matches were announced on Raw. Bayley informed Belair of their match after attacking her at the end of the show, and Rollins accepted the challenge of Riddle earlier in the night. Roman Reigns is not advertised for the Extreme Rules, so there is not expected to be an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match.