NXT TV preview: NXT Women’s Tag Title match headlines tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles.

-Finn Balor returns.

-Isaiah Scott vs. Leon Ruff in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Powell's POV: Raquel Gonzalez vs. Mercedes Martinez for the NXT Women's Championship match has been announced for the May 12 edition.