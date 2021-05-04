5/4 NXT TV results: Moore’s review of Finn Balor’s return, Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles, Isaiah Scott vs. Leon Ruff in a Falls Count Anywhere match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida at Capitol Wrestling Center (WWE Performance Center)

Aired May 4, 2021 on USA Network

[Hour One] A teaser aired to hype the Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah Scott falls count anywhere match and Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon vs. The Way in a Street Fight for the Tag Titles…

Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett, and Beth Phoenix were on commentary…

1. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Leon Ruff in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Ruff tried to jump the gun, but the referee held him back to allow Scott to complete his entrance routine. Ruff ran at Scott right after the bell, but Scott nonchalantly raised his leg like a badass and Ruff ran right into it. Ruff tried to use his quickness to take advantage of the match, but Scott’s methodical strikes were better early on. Ruff reversed a JML driver into an armdrag. Ruff went for a Suicide Dive, but was caught midair at ringside.

Scott hit Ruff with a nasty looking Death Valley Driver on the spine of the apron (nice bump). Scott tossed the lighter Ruff around at ringside. Scott continued to toy with Ruff in the ring with slow offense and gloating. Scott hit Ruff with a top rope Superplex for a two count. Ruff tangled Scott’s foot in the second rope by blocking a PK. Ruff hit Scott with a driveby dropkick from ringside. Scott recovered and swatted Ruff out of the air with a simple chop. Scott chucked a red toolbox at Ruff, which Ruff avoided. The show went to picture-in-picture.[c]

During the break, Scott dragged the action to the locker area of the WWE Performance Center, the ringside lockers. Scott dominated completely and then dragged Ruff to the stage. This was where Ruff recovered. He tossed Scott off the stage and hit Scott with a cannonball for a two count at ringside.