AEW Dynamite preview: The updated card for tonight’s Beach Break themed episode

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Jon Moxley, Pac, and Rey Fenix vs. Kenny Omega, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson in a six-man tag match.

-Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker.

-Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston in a Lumberjack Match.

-Hangman Page and Matt Hardy vs. “Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico.

-A tag team battle royal for a shot at the AEW Tag Titles at AEW Revolution (Entrants: Young Bucks, Top Flight, Private Party, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, Alex Reynolds and John Silver, Chris Jericho and MJF, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson, Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager, Santana and Ortiz, The Acclaimed).

-The wedding of Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford.

Powell’s POV: AEW announced that FTR have been suspended for the week and have been replaced in the battle royal by Silver and Reynolds. If the Young Bucks win the battle royal, they will get to choose their own challengers for the AEW Tag Title match at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view on Sunday, March 7. Wednesday’s Dynamite will be live from Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.