ROH re-signs Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, and The Bouncers

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-ROH announced that Jay Lethal has re-signed with the company. Read the official announcement at ROHWrestling.com.

-ROH also announced the re-signing of “The Bouncers” Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas. Read the official announcement at ROHWrestling.com.

-ROH previously announced the re-signing of Jonathan Gresham. Read the official announcement at ROHWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: ROH did not disclose the terms of any of the new deals. Gresham holds the ROH Pure Championship, and he and Lethal are the co-holders are the ROH Tag Titles. As such, they are key signings for ROH. Meanwhile, the Bouncers just took part in a show-closing angle on the latest ROH Wrestling television show that saw Bruiser attack Mike Bennett and Matt Taven at the urging of Vincent. Milonas acted surprised by his tag partner’s actions. My full review of that episode is available in our TV Reviews section, and Dot Net Members hear my weekly audio reviews the ROH Wrestling television show.