McGuire’s Monday: Jay Lethal signing with AEW comes complete with Lethal’s past — and an examination of if the wrestling world has evolved since the Speaking Out movement began

CategoriesCOLIN MCGUIRE MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

I don’t know where the line is.

I don’t know what differentiates the accepted bad stuff and the non-accepted bad stuff. Because last time I checked, bad stuff is, indeed, bad stuff. There are no asterisks. There are no qualifiers. There is no “Yeah, but.” Bad stuff is bad stuff.

So, I’ll say it again before asking a question …

LETHAL TO AEW

I don’t know where the line is. And can someone please offer an explanation?

First, the details. Outside of title changes, perhaps the biggest news to come out of the AEW festivities this past weekend was that Jay Lethal has signed with the company. He asked for his early release from Ring of Honor — a company about which he said not that long ago that he should get an ROH tattoo on his back because he’d be there for life — and he will not wrestle at what could be the company’s final-ever pay-per-view, Final Battle, next month.

Tony Khan seemed eager to bring him in and Jay Lethal seemed eager to be brought in, so there were smiles and handshakes and another round of “Ohhhh, I want to see [insert newly signed AEW wrestler] with [insert popular, talented, established AEW wrestler]” discussions everywhere. Lethal will now be thrust into the thick of things Wednesday when he faces Sammy Guevara for the TNT Title on Dynamite.

Now, as it goes, Jay Lethal can’t go anywhere or do anything without having the following things tag along: In 2018, Taeler Hendrix accused Lethal of sexual harassment while the two worked in Ring Of Honor, and Hendrix claimed speaking out caused her to lose her push. Kelly Klein has alleged that multiple women had complaints against Lethal as well. Ring of Honor said it was going to launch an investigation. Those results never came. Some people claimed Ring of Honor tried to cover the whole thing up. Lethal denied all accusations across the board.

And so …

WHO GETS CHANCES?

Again, where is the line?

I’m not writing this to pile on Lethal in any way because the Twitter masses have already helped themselves to that. On the other end, I’m also not writing this to defend Lethal, either. I don’t know Lethal. I don’t know Klein. I don’t know Hendrix. I don’t know what it’s like to work for Ring of Honor. I don’t know what happened. I don’t know what didn’t happen. I cannot speak to any truth here because wherever the truth lies, the vast majority of us do not know.

What I do wonder about, however, is where pro wrestling draws the line for wrestlers to be banished, forgiven, accepted or reborn. And when I say “pro wrestling,” I mean everybody. The locker room. The company owners. The production crew. The talent managers. Every aspect of every company — where do people draw the line between being forgiven and being blackballed? And furthermore, what is the criteria for issuing either one of those sentences?

It’s like the Deshaun Watson situation for the Houston Texans of the NFL. The star quarterback has more than 20 lawsuits against him from various women claiming a wide array of misconduct, harassment, and everything else in between. He hasn’t played a down this year because of those lawsuits, but there was chatter throughout the first half of the NFL season that Watson could be traded. Yet each time I read about another rumor claiming another team was interested, all I could think was, “How on earth could an NFL owner, GM and coach stand up at an introductory press conference, shake this guy’s hand in front of the world watching at home, and put their arm around him, telling everybody this is one swell dude?”

They couldn’t. That’s why he was never traded.

17 MONTHS

Again, where’s the line?

I ask because I don’t think one has ever been established. And if there was some semblance of a line to which promoters or company owners adhered, I’m inclined to wonder if Lethal signing with AEW marks the end of that line being recognized. Let us please not forget that June day in 2020 when the Speaking Out movement was born. It might seem like a decade ago because a global pandemic can really do wonders for our circadian rhythm, but it was almost one year and five months to the day that David Starr was accused of sexual assault.

From there, the flood waters continued to overwhelm the flood gates as a trove of victims bravely shared their horror stories in the wrestling business on social media. And for about a month or two, it felt like wrestling had cleaned up its act. Even AEW stepped up, firing Jimmy Havoc, who was accused of everything from rape to verbal abuse to domestic abuse. The aforementioned Guevara came under scrutiny as well and nearly lost his job after confusing “a joke” with wanting to “rape somebody.” But, as history told us, Guevara kept his spot on the roster.

So, let’s just examine this for a second or two. If you are accused of rape, and you are an on-air talent for AEW, you will be sent away for treatment and ultimately fired. If you are an on-air talent for AEW and concoct a joke around the premise of wanting to rape a woman because you find her very attractive, you will be suspended, forced to go to sensitivity training, keep your job, and become a champion within a year or so. Finally, if you are accused of sexual harassment in another company and want to come be an AEW on-air talent, you could very well be hired.