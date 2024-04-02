AEW Collision rating for Adam Copeland’s open challenge, two AEW Tag Title tournament matches

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 458,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Powell’s POV: There was not a Collision show on March 23 due to TNT’s coverage of the NCAA basketball tournament. The March 16 Collision drew 393,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating in the key demo. Saturday’s show had a nice increase in viewership, yet was down a tick in the demo compared to the previous show.