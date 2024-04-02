AEW Collision rating for Adam Copeland’s open challenge, two AEW Tag Title tournament matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Saturday’s AEW Collision television show averaged 458,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. Collision produced a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demo.
Powell’s POV: There was not a Collision show on March 23 due to TNT’s coverage of the NCAA basketball tournament. The March 16 Collision drew 393,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating in the key demo. Saturday’s show had a nice increase in viewership, yet was down a tick in the demo compared to the previous show.
