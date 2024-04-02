Prestige Wrestling “Alive II” results: Vetter’s review of Alex Shelley vs. Alan Angels for the Prestige Title, Travis Williams and Judas Icarus vs. C4 in a best of three falls match for the Prestige Tag Titles

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, MLW, ROH, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Prestige Wrestling “Alive II”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

March 24, 2024 in Portland, Oregon at Hawthorne Theater

This show was posted Saturday for free on YouTube as well on IWTV. Jordan Castle and Cody Von Whistler provided commentary. This is a small theater and the crowd is maybe 200. Lighting is good from the hard camera.

1. “Los Suavicitos” Danny Rose and Ricky Gee defeated “Midnight Heat” Ricky Gibson and Eddie Pearl and “Flamin’ Aces” Spencer Scott and Zaye Perez in a three-way tag at 8:42. MH have been on AEW TV and I always compare their old-school style to heel FTR. Gibson is bald; Pearl has short curly black hair. I don’t recall seeing Flamin’ Aces before. All six brawled at the bell. Spencer has short curly reddish hair and beard (think Heath Slater). Los Suavicitos worked over Zaye Perez. MH then began working over the tiny Perez. Gibson hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall at 6:30. Spencer finally got the hot tag and hit some dropkicks. He hit a TKO Stunner for a nearfall. Gee hit a superkick. Rose rolled up Spencer, grabbed a handful of tights, and scored the tainted pin. Pretty standard tag match.

2. Amira defeated Gin Sevani at 7:17. I don’t know Gin; she seems tall and a dark character, somewhat like Jessicka Havok. Amira has only been wrestling about a year, but she’s quite popular here. Amira hit a rolling cannonball in the corner at 2:00. Gin took control in the ring; she’s much bigger and thicker than Amira. Amira hit some forearm strikes, then three German Suplexes at 6:00. Amira hit a top-rope crossbody block, then a Mark Henry Slam for the pin. Good action. Amira continues to improve.

3. Daniel Makabe defeated Gregory Sharpe at 14:03. Sharpe is the scary-looking Black man with a dead stare; he’s been on New Japan Strong. Makabe has a passing resemblance to Alex Shelley but he’s a bit puffier and he’s on a retirement tour. An intense lockup to open, and Makabe tied him up on the mat. Sharpe hit running double knees to the chest at 5:00. Makabe snapped Sharpe’s left arm across his shoulder at 7:30. He applied an STF; Sharpe escaped and applied a crossface; nearly this whole match has been fought on the mat. Sharpe hit a hard clothesline and they were both down at 12:00. Sharpe nailed a Sliced Bread out of the corner for a nearfall and he was fired up. Makabe hit a hard forearm to the back of the neck, then he applied a Cattle Mutilation, and Sharpe immediately tapped out. Good mat-based action.

4. Adrian Quest defeated Kris Brady, Elliott Tyler, and Lazarus in a four-way at 8:43. I don’t know Tyler at all; he’s white, a bit heavy, with short black hair and looks to be in his early 20s. Lazarus wears a green full-body outfit that always reminds me of WCW’s Mortis. Brady is short, always wears his red bib overalls, and he’s a regular here. Quest usually teams with Los Suavicitos; they came up here from Los Angeles. Brady danced and wanted Tyler to dance, but the others attacked. Tyler hit a back suplex on Brady. Quest hit a huracanrana.

Quest applied a Sharpshooter. Brady hit a springboard crossbody block at 3:00. Tyler hit a Northern Lights Suplex, then he put Brady in a half-crab. Brady hit a flip dive to the floor at 5:30. Lazarus hit an elbow drop from the apron to the floor on everyone. In the ring, Quest hit a running Shooting Star Press. Brady hit a second-rope moonsault. He hit a fisherman’s brainbuster on Lazarus, but he missed a double-jump moonsault. Quest hit some roundhouse kicks to Lazarus’ head, then a 450 Splash to pin him.

5. Jaiden defeated Jordan Cruz at 25:04. This is a rematch; Cruz won the last one in under four minutes. Jaiden is the pretend superhero, like Hurricane Helms. Cruz is big and muscular and he has wire cutters; he immediately cut off a turnbuckle pad. Jaiden hit a top-rope missile dropkick to begin the match and some forearm strikes, and he was fired up. Cruz slammed Jaiden back-first into a corner. Jaiden dove through the ropes at 1:30 and barreled onto Cruz. They brawled around the floor and onto the theater’s stage, near the commentary table.

In the ring, Jaiden leapt off an open chair and hit a flying huracanrana at 4:00. Cruz took control of the offense and he jabbed the chair into Jaiden’s throat. He hit Jaiden over the head with a trash can at 7:00. He peeled down Jaiden’s superhero mask and punched at a cut on his forehead, as Jaiden was bleeding. Jaiden fired up and hit a Code Red at 9:00. Cruz hit a brainbuster on the ring apron. In the ring, Cruz hit a Styles Clash at 11:00. Jaiden hit a shotgun dropkick. Cruz hit a Tombstone piledriver; he set up for a second one but Jaiden swung free and they were both down.

Jaiden hit a basement dropkick on a chair over Cruz’s face at 13:00. He hit chairshots on Cruz’s back. Cruz hit a low blow. Cruz hit a flip dive to the floor, with them both crashing through a door bridge on the floor at 16:00. They got back in the ring and climbed a tall ladder. (Why? there is nothing up there but the ceiling!) They traded blows at the top; Jaiden got underneath Cruz and powerbombed him off the ladder to the mat and they were both down at 19:30. Cruz was bleeding from his forehead. Jaiden hit a DDT onto a folded chair. He set up a door bridge. Cruz nailed a Kamigoye kneestrike at 22:00.

Cruz hit a second-rope superplex, then a suplex onto a trash can. Cruz went for a Burning Hammer through the board bridge, but Jaiden landed in a ‘superhero pose’ on one knee and he was fired up, and the crowd popped. Jaiden slammed Cruz’ head on the exposed turnbuckle, then a top-rope frogsplash on Cruz’ back. Jaiden got to his feet but Cruz didn’t get up before the referee’s 10-count, and the ref awarded the match to Jaiden. Excellent big-man, little-man matchup, built nicely on how Cruz won so easily in a prior matchup.

* Jaiden got on the mic and said he wants to focus on what is next. He wants a match with Lio Rush!

6. Matt Brannigan defeated Drexl at 10:24. Brannigan is the Lenny Lane clone who used to live in the Midwest. Drexl is a scary hardcore version of Darby Allin; he’s bald with a long beard. Drexl bit Matt’s nipple. Yep, I wrote that. Matt hit some chops and took control of the offense. Drexl hit a running knee for a nearfall at 8:30. Brannigan put on Drexl’s robe and hit a Jackhammer powerslam. He removed the rope and choked Drexl with it. Brannigan hit a powerbomb for a nearfall. Drexl hit a piledriver for the pin. This one didn’t do much for me.

7. Alan Angels defeated Alex Shelley to win the Prestige Heavyweight Title at 14:19. Shelley has been champion here for maybe a year or more. Angels is hated here, and he attacked Shelley from behind as Alex got in the ring; Shelley hadn’t even removed his vest yet. Angels crashed into a corner and damaged his left shoulder at 1:30. They brawled on the floor, and Shelley suplexed Angels onto a merchandise table, which surprisingly did not break. They returned to ringside, where Shelley slammed Angels’ damaged shoulder against the ring post. Angels dove through the ropes onto Shelley at 4:30 but was still selling the damage to his arm.

Angels kicked at the left leg and kept Alex grounded. Angels applied a modified Sharpshooter at 7:30 and cranked on the legs. He got a backslide and feet on the ropes for a nearfall, and he shoved the referee. Shelley applied a Border City Stretch at 12:00. Angels hit a low blow and got a rollup for a nearfall. Angels grabbed the title belt but Shelley avoided it, and Alex hit a DDT right on the title belt for a nearfall! Angels shoved Shelley into the ref, and the ref was down. Angels hit Shelley in the head with the belt and got a nearfall, as we have a second ref now. Angels then hit the Angels Wings/X-Factor faceplant for the pin! New champion! The crowd was shocked, and even Angels looked shocked.

8. “Sinner & Saint” Travis Williams and Judas Icarus defeated “C4” Cody Chhun and Guillermo Rosas in a best-of-three-falls match to retain the Prestige Tag Team Titles at 22:06. Icarus is a shorter Mike Bailey, while Williams has the mat-based style of Zack Sabre Jr., and they’ve had an AEW TV match before. All four brawled at the bell. Rosas worked Icarus’ left arm. Chhun entered and tied Judas in a Figure Four. Chhun and Williams brawled on the floor; there really is very little room to work at ringside. In the ring, S&S began working over Chhun and kept him grounded. Chhun hit a second-rope fadeaway stunner on Williams for a nearfall at 6:30.

However, Icarus rolled up Chhun out of nowhere for a pin at 6:48! S&S are up 1-0! Rosas finally got the hot tag at 8:30 and he hit a back body drop on Icarus. Icarus hit a plancha to the floor on Chhun. Meanwhile, Williams tied Rosas in a pretzel on the mat. Rosas finally hit a clothesline on Icarus and they were both down at 14:00. Chhun got the hot tag and hit some dropkicks. He hit a DDT on Judas. Rosas hit a sit-out powerbomb to even it at 1-1 at 15:50. They immediately hit a hi-low for a nearfall.

Williams hit a German Suplex on Rosas for a nearfall. Chhun hit a double fadeaway stunner and everyone was down at 20:00. Rosas hit a powerbomb for a nearfall, but Angels pulled the ref to the floor! Chhun slid a title belt to Rosas! He ordered Rosas to use it, but Guillermo was conflicted! Chhun tried using it himself but the heels knocked him to the floor. The heels hit a low blow on Rosas! Williams then hit a piledriver move and pinned Rosas. A surprisingly heelish decision by Chhun that backfired.

* Alan Angels got on the mic and showed off his belt while Sinners & Saints also held their titles high. Angels said he doesn’t mind what fans call him now because “they will call us champions.” The commentary team was disgusted that Angels is now the champion.

Final Thoughts: Usually a promotion that doesn’t air its event live doesn’t reveal results in advance of the show airing. But for whatever reason, Prestige “put it on blast” all week that Angels had beaten Shelley to win the title. I guess they assumed fans would find out anyway, but I just question the decision. Did they think this was a “Mick Foley-that will put butts in the seats” moment, where more people would tune in to see the title change? I don’t get it. If fans want to avoid spoilers, you really can. I had NO IDEA that Steph De Lander and Matt Cardona returned to TNA, because I didn’t read the spoilers.

I’ll go with the fun Cruz-Jaiden match for best of the night, with Angels-Shelley second and the main event third. The undercard was fine but nothing must-see either. This show had a heavy use of the top wrestlers in the Pacific Northwest and not as many outside talents as most Prestige shows. I am intrigued to see if Chhun is now about to turn heel because Rosas refused to use the belt. I think that would be a mistake, but we’ll see what happens.