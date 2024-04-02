WWE Clash at the Castle location announced

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Tuesday to announce that the Clash at the Castle event will be held on Saturday, June 15 in Glasgow, Scotland at OVO Hydro Glasgow.

STAMFORD, Conn., April 2, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that Glasgow will host Friday Night SmackDown on Friday, June 14, followed by Clash At the Castle: Scotland, the first-ever WWE Premium Live Event to be held in Scotland, on Saturday, June 15 at the OVO Hydro.

“We are excited to bring both Friday Night SmackDown and Clash At The Castle: Scotland to our amazing fans in Scotland at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow this June,” said WWE President Nick Khan. “The world will see that this is one of the UK’s best venues and Scottish crowds are some of the loudest, craziest and most passionate on the planet.”

The announcement follows the record-setting Clash At the Castle which took place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, in September 2022. At the time, the event became the most-viewed and highest-rated international Premium Live Event in company history.

Scotland is home to several WWE Superstars including Drew McIntyre, Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, Piper Niven, Nikki Cross, Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, Wolfgang and Noam Dar.

Powell’s POV: The event graphic features Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Jey Uso. McIntyre has stated publicly that he has yet to re-sign with the WWE, but it looks like the company is quite confident that he will be staying.