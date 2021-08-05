AEW Dynamite preview: The initial lineup for Wednesday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow with MJF at ringside.

-Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson for the Impact Tag Team Titles.

-Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander.

-Dan Lambert returns “with backup.”

Powell’s POV: MJF booked the Jericho vs. Wardlow match as part four of the five labours of Jericho. Dynamite will be live from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at Petersen Events Center. AEW will also hold the live premiere of AEW Rampage at the same venue on Friday, August 13. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Dynamite on Wednesday at 7CT/8ET.