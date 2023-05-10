05/10 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega in a steel cage match, Orange Cassidy vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW International Title, House of Black vs. Bandido, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor for the AEW Trios Titles, Anna Jay vs. Julia Hart in a No Holds Barred match, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rey Fenix in a double jeopardy match

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega in a steel cage match, Orange Cassidy vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW International Title, House of Black vs. Bandido, Trent Beretta, and Chuck Taylor for the AEW Trios Titles, Anna Jay vs. Julia Hart in a No Holds Barred match, Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rey Fenix in a double jeopardy match, and more (42:35)…

Click here for the May 10 AEW Dynamite audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.