Impact Wrestling and ROH on HonorClub coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Billy Kidman, Robert Roode, Air Paris, Lince Dorado, Daizee Haze

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Steve Maclin vs. Rhino for the Impact World Championship. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as is my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Samoa Joe vs. Blake Christian for the ROH TV Title. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 41 percent of the vote. A an F finished second with 23 percent of the vote each. I gave the show a B grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 47 percent of the vote. C finished second with 19 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Billy Kidman (Pete Gruner Jr.) is 49.

-Bobby Roode (Robert Roode Jr.) is 46.

-Air Paris (Frank Parris) is 44.

-Daizee Haze is 40.

-Lince Dorado is 36.