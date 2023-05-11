AEW Rampage lineup: The lineup for Saturday’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Daddy Ass and “The Acclaimed” Max Caster and Anthony Bowens vs. The Butcher, The Blade, and Kip Sabian

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Action Andretti

-Toni Storm vs. Allysin Kay

-Swerve Strickland and Brian Cage vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds

-Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn speak

Powell’s POV: Rampage was be taped on Wednesday in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena. AEW Rampage airs Saturday on TNT at 9CT/10ET. I’m uncertain as to whether I will be doing a live review this week due to weekend plans, but I will eventually have a review of the show available if I do not cover it live. My Rampage audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).