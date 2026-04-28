NXT TV results (4/28): Moore’s review of Myles Borne vs. Saquon Shugars for the NXT North American Championship, Ricky Saints vs. Shiloh Hill, Lizzy Rain’s debut

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By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV

Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live April 28, 2026, on The CW Network



[Hour One] Highlights from NXT Revenge Weeks 1 and 2 aired…

The show cut to Shawn Michaels, Matt Bloom, and Robert Stone having a meeting. Stone talked about how NXT has lost a lot of wrestlers in the last week. Stone said he needs one or two fresh faces from Evolve, LFG, or internationally. HBK said NXT has gone through this a ton of times. HBK asked Stone to either give him a bunch of index cards with names of wrestlers he wants, or he can throw dynamite in the locker room and see who runs out…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

DarkState made their entrance first. Myles Borne made his entrance. Mike Rome handled the formal in-ring championship match introductions…

1. Myles Borne vs. Saquon Shugars (w/Dion Lennox, Cutler James, Osiris Griffin) for the NXT North American Championship. Borne sidestepped Shugars and gave him a flurry of right hands. Shugars came back with a twisting neckbreaker. Borne dodged Shugars again and gave him a modified X Plex. Borne then gave Shugars a deadlift Gutwrench followed by an Orton Power Slam.

Shugars dodged to ringside for a time out. Borne hit Griffin and Shugars with a flip dive. Borne went for a dropkick, but he hit air due to Shugars putting on the brakes by holding the rope. Borne came back with an Atomic Drop and clothesline. Shugars reversed a suplex and draped BOrne on the top rope, to the apron. Shugars pulled Borne’s head into the metal joint on holding the top turnbuckle. Borne was selling an injured throat heading into break.[c]