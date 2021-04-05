WWE’s Warrior Award winner announced

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Monday to announce Titus O’Neil as the recipient of the Warrior Award.

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil been named the recipient of the 2020 Warrior Award. Named after WWE Hall of Famer The Ultimate Warrior®, The Warrior Award is presented to an individual who has exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance and who lives life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of The Ultimate Warrior.

Titus O’Neil is one of the most philanthropic Superstars in WWE history. A fixture in the Tampa Bay community and passionate about giving back to families in need, O’Neil founded The Bullard Family Foundation, an organization that provides families and children in need with special moments, programs, and resources to help build character, develop relationships, and strengthen communities around them. In addition, O’Neil is an Ambassador for WWE helping thousands of individuals through various nonprofits and WWE partners including Susan G. Komen, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Special Olympics. His passion for community and uplifting others inspired him to write his first book, “There’s No Such Thing as a Bad Kid: How I Went from Stereotype to Prototype” in 2019. O’Neil is a Tampa Bay native and graduated from the University of Florida where he was a standout football player for the Gators.

“Titus is a dedicated father, humanitarian and WWE Global Ambassador. His unwavering passion to help others in need is simply unmatched,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. “Although he does not seek recognition, I am thrilled that his work will be spotlighted to WWE fans around the world.”

The Warrior Award presentation will be part of the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, airing tomorrow, April 6 at 8 PM ET exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else.

Powell’s POV: It’s nice to see WWE honor one of their own rather than give the award to a celebrity. O’Neil is well known for going above and beyond with charity work.