AEW Dark Elevation lineup: Ten matches listed for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.
-Max Caster vs. Colt Cabana.
-Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page vs. Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal.
-Matt Hardy vs. Alan “5” Angels.
-Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. vs. Alex Gracia.
-Tesha Price vs. Ryo Mizunami.
-Big Swole vs. Jazmin Allure.
-Danny Limelight vs. Dark Order’s 10 (Preston Vance).
-Baron Black vs. Lance Archer.
-Hangman Page vs. Bill Collier.
-Vary Morales vs. Michael Nakazawa.
Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight are the broadcast team. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.
Be the first to comment