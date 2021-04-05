WrestleMania week begins, WWE Raw, AEW Dark: Elevation, Powell’s Q&A audio show, Charlotte Flair, Sika, DDP, Chelsea Green, Lance Storm, John Zandig, Steve Rickard, Jay Strongbow

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WrestleMania 37 week is here. The big week includes tonight’s Raw, Tuesday’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, Wednesday and Thursday’s NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver, Friday’s WWE Smackdown, and the two night WrestleMania event on Saturday and Sunday.

-WWE Raw was taped last week at Tropicana Field in Tampa, Florida. The show includes Drew McIntyre vs. King Corbin along with the brand’s final push for WrestleMania. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Danny Limelight vs. Dark Order’s 10. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

-Submit questions for today’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

Birthdays and Notables

-Sika (Leati Anoaʻi) is 76 today.

-Dallas Page (Page Falkinburg) is 65 today.

-Charlotte Flair (Ashley Fliehr) is 35 today.

-New Zealand wrestler, trainer, and promoter Steve Rickard (Sydney “Merv” Batt) died on April 5, 2015 at age 85.

-John Zandig (John Corson) turned 50 on Sunday.

-Chelsea Green turned 30 on Sunday.

-Lance Storm (Lance Evers) turned 52 on Saturday.

-“Chief” Jay Strongbow (Luke Joseph Scarpa) died at age 83 on April 3, 2012.