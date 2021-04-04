AEW announces full lineup for Friday’s “The House Always Wins” live event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW is advertising the following matches for “The House Always Wins” live event that will be held Friday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place.

-Darby Allin defends the TNT Championship against the battle royal winner.

-Kenny Omega and Michael Nakazawa vs. Matt Sydal and Mike Sydal.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Ethan Page.

-The Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler vs. “The Death Triangle” Pac, Penta El Zero Miedo, and Rey Fenix.

-Hikaru Shida, Tay Conti, and Red Velvet vs. Allie, Nyla Rose, and Britt Baker.

​

-Dante Martin and “Jurassic Express” Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Marko Stunt vs. “The Pinnacle” MJF, Dax Harwood, Cash Wheeler, and Shawn Spears.

-Eddie Kingston vs. Cezar Bononi.

-Battle royal for a shot at the TNT Title later in the show (Advertised entrants: Lance Archer, Scorpio Sky, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, QT Marshall, Butcher, Blade, Dustin Rhodes, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, 10, Colt Cabana).

-Jade Cargill in action.

-Orange Cassidy in action.

Powell’s POV: For ticket info, visit AllEliteWrestling.com. We have a pair of volunteers who will be passing along live updates from the building. So if all goes according to plan, we will be able to pass on live results on Friday night.