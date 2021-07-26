WWE Raw in Kansas City (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A audio show, AEW Dark Elevation, Finn Balor, Tessa Blanchard, Marty Scurll, Torrie Wilson, Roderick Strong, Tommy Rich, Angelo Dawkins, Zack Sabre Jr., Kenzo Suzuki, MJ Jenkins, Pitbull 2

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center. The show features another John Cena appearance and AJ Styles and Omos vs. The Viking Raiders for the Raw Tag Titles. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for today’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tommy Rich (Thomas Richardson) is 65 today.

-Roderick Strong (Christopher Lindsey) is 38 today.

-Marty Scurll is 33 today.

-Tessa Blanchard is 26 today.

-The late “Pitbull No. 2” Anthony Durante was born on July 26, 1967. He died of a heart attack at age 36 on September 25, 2003.

-Kenzo Suzuki turned 47 on Sunday.

-Finn Balor (Fergal Devitt) turned 41 on Sunday.

-Torrie Wilson turned 46 on Saturday.

-Zack Sabre Jr. (Lucas Eatwell) turned 34 on Saturday.

-Angelo Dawkins (Gary Gordon) of The Street Profits turned 31 on Saturday.

-MJ Jenkins turned 30 on Saturday.