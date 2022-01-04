NXT 2.0 live coverage, AEW Dark, poll results for last week’s NXT 2.0, Jim Powers, Derrick Dukes, Reno, Chris Kanyon, La Parka II

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0 is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show carries the New Year’s Evil theme and is headlined by Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Tuesday nights.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 finished with a majority reader vote of a B grade with 42 percent in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 19 percent. I gave the show a D grade with an asterisk due to all of the match changes, presumably made to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Birthdays and Notables

-Jim Powers (James Manley) is 64.

-Derrick Dukes is 58.

-Reno (Richard Cornell) is 54.

-The late Chris Kanyon (Christopher Klucsarits) was born on January 4, 1970. He took his own life following a long battle with bipolar disorder on April 2, 2010.

-The late La Parka II (Jesus Alfonso Huerta Escoboza) was born on January 4, 1966. He died on January 11, 2020 due to injuries suffered in the ring.