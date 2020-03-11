AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA live coverage, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard, and podcasts, Robbie Brookside, Gary Wolfe, Katsuhiko Nakajima, Survivor idiot

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite airs live tonight from Salt Lake City, Utah at Maverik Center. The show features Cody vs. Ortiz and the announcement of the rules of the Blood & Guts (WarGames) match. Join me for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. I will also be by afterward with my audio review for Dot Net Members.

-NXT airs live from Orlando, Florida at Full Sail University and includes an NXT North American Title match and an NXT Tag Title match. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight or on Thursday morning.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show spotlights Mr. Kennedy (Ken Anderson).

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast has comedian Tom Arnold as a guest. The previous show focused on the case of the missing AEW Championship belt. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The Steve Austin Show features Mark O’Hearn. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast is focuses on Val Venis. Listen to the show at MLWRadio.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-WWE Performance Center trainer Robbie Brookside (Robbie Brooks) is 54.

-“Pitbull” Gary Wolfe is 53.

-Jonny Fairplay is 46. Insult him for his birthday via Twitter.com/JonnyFairplay and don’t ever listen to his podcast at SurvivorNSFW.com.

-Katsuhiko Nakajima is 32.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jordan Oliver of MLW on starting in the pro wrestling business at age 15, backyard wrestling, the Injustice faction, his NJPW dream role, the platform that MLW has provided, and more...

