03/10 Powell’s ROH Wrestling Audio Review: Marty Scurll and PCO vs. Rush and Nick Aldis, and Rey Horus vs. Brody King from Free Enterprise, final hype for the ROH 18th Anniversary PPV and ROH Past vs. Present

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest ROH TV show: Marty Scurll and PCO vs. Rush and Nick Aldis, and Rey Horus vs. Brody King from Free Enterprise, final hype for the ROH 18th Anniversary PPV and ROH Past vs. Present, and more (12:56)…

Click here for the March 10 ROH TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jordan Oliver of MLW on starting in the pro wrestling business at age 15, backyard wrestling, the Injustice faction, his NJPW dream role, the platform that MLW has provided, and more...

