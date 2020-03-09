WWE Raw in Washington, D.C. (reports needed), ProWrestling.net Live returns, Raw dark matches, Nikita Koloff, Rick Steiner, Melina, Tiger Ali Singh, Bruce Prichard, Chad Gable, Tyler Bate, Chase Owens, Tylene Buck

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw will be held tonight in Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena. The show will feature the return of Edge and the fallout from last night’s WWE Elimination Chamber. Join me for live coverage as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-ProWrestling.net Live returns today at 3CT/4ET. Will Pruett and I will be taking your calls coming out of WWE Elimination Chamber at PWAudio.net.

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Washington, DC, Wednesday’s AEW in Salt Lake City, Utah at Maverik Center, and Friday’s Smackdown in Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena. If you are going to Raw, Smackdown, or an upcoming live event and want to help us out with off-air match result details, contact me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is advertising the following dark matches on the host venue’s website for tonight’s Raw: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton, Seth Rollins and Murphy vs. The Street Profits for the Raw Tag Titles, and WWE Women’s Tag Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Birthdays and Notables

-Nikita Koloff (Scott Simpson) is 61.

-Rick Steiner (Robert Rechsteiner) is 59.

-Tiger Ali Singh (Gurjit Singh Hans) is 49.

-Melina Perez is 41.

-Chad Gable (Charles Betts) turned 34 on Sunday. Screw his stupid current name and gimmick.

-WWE Smackdown executive director Bruce Prichard turned 57 on Saturday.

-Tylene Buck, who worked as Major Gunns in WCW, turned 48 on Saturday.

-Chase Owens turned 30 on Saturday.

-Tyler Bate turned 23 on Saturday.



