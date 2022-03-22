NXT 2.0 live coverage, AEW Dark, poll results for last week’s NXT 2.0, Blair Davenport, Wayne Bloom, Villano V, El Felino, Joe Blanchard

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0 is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Io Shirai and Kay Lee Rae vs. Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament finals. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 finished with a majority reader vote of a B grade with 49 percent in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 21 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Wayne Bloom is 64. He worked as Beau Beverly in WWE, and his son Cal works as Von Wagner in NXT.

-Villano V (Raymundo Díaz Mendoza Jr.) is 60.

-El Felino (Jorge Luis Casas Ruiz) is 58.

-Blair Davenport (a/k/a Bea Priestly) is 26.

-The late Joe Blanchard died on March 22, 2012 at age 83 due to squamous cell carcinoma. Joe is the father of Tully Blanchard, and the grandfather of Tessa Blanchard.