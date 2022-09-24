Darby Allin and Julia Hart share health updates post AEW Rampage Grand Slam

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW wrestlers Darby Allin and Julia Hart provided health updates on their social media pages (see below) after suffering injuries during Wednesday’s taping of the AEW Rampage episode that aired on Friday. Allin posted a photo of staples that were used to close a cut on his head. “Worth it,” Allin wrote. Meanwhile, Hart indicated that she is okay after she took a bump from the apron and overshot a table that was set up on the floor.

Powell’s POV: There’s no word yet as to whether Allin will miss any ring time. Both wrestlers were injured during the match that opened Friday’s broadcast and featured Allin and Sting vs. Brody King and Buddy Matthews in a No DQ match. Sting also suffered a cut during the when he took a bump through a table and his head hit a second table that was set up next to the first table. Sting was able to continue the match and seemed to be okay, whereas Allin was unable to return after taking a bump from the stage through a table on the floor.