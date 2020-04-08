AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA live coverage, Jim Ross, Chris Jericho, Steve Austin, Bruce Prichard podcasts

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite was taped last week in Norcross, Georgia at One Fall Power Factory. The show features Cody vs. Shawn Spears in the first match of the TNT Title tournament. Join Jake Barnett for the weekly live review as the show airs on TNT at 7CT/8ET. I will be by afterward with my audio review for Dot Net Members.

-NXT was taped in Orlando, Florida and features Tommaso Ciampa vs. Johnny Gargano. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight or on Thursday morning.

-The new “Grilling JR” podcast hosted by Jim Ross and Conrad Thompson will be available Thursday at Omny.fm/shows/the-ross-report. The latest show focuses on WrestleMania 2000.

-Chris Jericho’s “Talk Is Jericho” podcast guest is referee Marty Elias for a watch along of the Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels match from WrestleMania 25 that is Jericho’s favorite match ever. The previous show had Killer Queens singer Nina Noir talking about how she survived the coronavirus. Listen to Jericho’s shows at Omny.fm/shows/talk-is-jericho.

-The Steve Austin Show has some classic interviews with John Cena and Triple H as its latest episodes. The weekly show is available at PodcastOne.com.

-The latest “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast spotlights WrestleMania 21. Listen to the show at MLWRadio.com.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ROH COO Joe Koff confirming plans for a weekly ROH online series, discussing his decision to call off ROH events due to the coronavirus outbreak, making Marty Scurll the head booker, ROH's partnerships with NJPW and the NWA, and much more...

