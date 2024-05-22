NXT Battleground lineup: The card for the June premium live event

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Battleground premium live event that will be held on Sunday, June 9 in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex.

-Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley vs. Jaida Parker vs. two wrestlers TBD in a ladder match to become the first NXT Women’s North American Champion

-Roxanne Perez defends the NXT Women’s Championship

-Oba Femi vs. Wes Lee vs. Joe Coffey in a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Championship

-Lola Vice vs. Shayna Baszler in an NXT Underground match

Powell’s POV: Perez’s challenger will be named on Tuesday’s NXT television show. NXT Battleground will stream live on Peacock. We will have a live review of NXT Battleground along with a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).