NXT Battleground lineup: The card for the June premium live event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for the NXT Battleground premium live event that will be held on Sunday, June 9 in Las Vegas, Nevada at the UFC Apex.
-Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend vs. Fallon Henley vs. Jaida Parker vs. two wrestlers TBD in a ladder match to become the first NXT Women’s North American Champion
-Roxanne Perez defends the NXT Women’s Championship
-Oba Femi vs. Wes Lee vs. Joe Coffey in a Triple Threat for the NXT North American Championship
-Lola Vice vs. Shayna Baszler in an NXT Underground match
Powell’s POV: Perez’s challenger will be named on Tuesday’s NXT television show. NXT Battleground will stream live on Peacock. We will have a live review of NXT Battleground along with a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
