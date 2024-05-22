WWE Speed – Tyler Bate vs. Apollo Crews for a shot at the WWE Speed Title

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Tyler Bate vs. Apollo Crews in the tournament final match for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.
Powell’s POV: Crews replaced Ivar, who was pulled from his scheduled match with Tyler Bate due to injury. Bate defeated Crews and will challenge Ricochet for the WWE Speed Championship in a match that will stream on Friday at 11CT/Noon ET.
