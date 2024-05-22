WWE Speed – Tyler Bate vs. Apollo Crews for a shot at the WWE Speed Title

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Tyler Bate vs. Apollo Crews in the tournament final match for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

Powell’s POV: Crews replaced Ivar, who was pulled from his scheduled match with Tyler Bate due to injury. Bate defeated Crews and will challenge Ricochet for the WWE Speed Championship in a match that will stream on Friday at 11CT/Noon ET.