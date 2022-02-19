WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show results: Powell’s review of Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

"Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. Subscribe: Searchin Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show

Aired live February 19, 2022 on Peacock, WWE Network, and WWE’s social media pages

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Super Dome

-Jackie Redmond, Matt Camp, and Peter Rosenberg hosted the show from a studio in Stamford, Connecticut. They ran through the lineup and noted that Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz would be held during the Kickoff Show. The panel discussed the women’s Elimination Chamber match.

-Natalya was interviewed by Kevin Patrick from the backstage area in Jeddah. Natalya took issue with Rhea Ripley referring to herself as the Iron Woman. She said she didn’t want to talk about someone her cat blocked on Instagram. She instead predicted that Liv Morgan would punch her ticket to WrestleMania. She said maybe someday Morgan could become a Triple Crown champion like she is.

-A video package aired on Lita and showed her training for her match with Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship. She said she knows she can beat Lynch, and the better she trains, the more likely she would be to walk out of the match as champion.

-The hosts discussed the Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss. Rosenberg tried to play up the idea that McIntyre may not have a path to WrestleMania if he doesn’t win this match.

-Next up for discussion was Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship.

-A video package aired on the Smackdown Tag Title match involving The Usos and the Viking Raiders (it was brief because there was nothing to the build).

-The panel discussed Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville.

-Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton checked in from ringside in Jeddah.

1. The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio (w/Dominik Mysterio). Mike Rome was the ring announcer. Miz tried to take an early powder, but Dom threw him back inside the ring. Rey tried to roll up Miz, but he held onto the ropes and hit Rey with an elbow. Miz took a swing at Dom, who avoided it, then struck Miz, who was rolled up by Rey for a two count.

Later, Miz rolled to ringside to avoid a 619. Miz grabbed a chair, but Rey dove onto him. Both men returned to the ring. Miz rolled back to the floor to grab the chair, but Dom ran over and took it away. Miz acted like Dom hit him with the chair. The referee ejected Dom from ringside. Miz flashed a sinister grin.

The Miz returned to the ring and shoved a distracted Rey into the turnbuckle. Miz set up for a Skull Crushing Finale, but Rey shoved him into the ropes and then rolled him up and got the three count…

Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz in 9:15.

After the match, Miz attacked Rey. Dom ran in and tackled Miz, then hit him with a superkick. The Mysterios teamed up for a double 619. Dom performed a frogsplash on Miz, then Rey followed up with his own frogsplash…

Powell’s POV: A good, crowd pleasing opening match. Miz’s heel antics worked really well on the live crowd, and they clearly adored Rey.

-A video package aired on the WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Goldberg.

-The hosts discussed the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship to close out the Kickoff Show.

Check out my review of the WWE Elimination Chamber main card available via the main page.