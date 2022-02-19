WWE Elimination Chamber results: Powell’s live review of two Elimination Chamber matches, Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Lita for the Raw Women’s Championship, Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Elimination Chamber

Aired February 19, 2022 live on WWE Network and pay-per-view

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Super Dome



Kickoff Show result: Rey Mysterio defeated The Miz in 9:15.

The main show opened with a video package… Pyro shot off on the stage and outside the domed stadium…

Michael Cole, Corey Graves, and Byron Saxton were on commentary. Cole touted the venue as the largest concrete dome in the world. Cole noted that it was a late arriving crowd, but he said the event was sold out. Graves introduced the Arabic broadcast team that was seated next to them at ringside. The Arabic team spoke briefly…

A video package set up the WWE Universal Championship match…

Roman Reigns made his entrance and was joined on the stage by Paul Heyman, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso. Reigns wore a red lei and walked to the ring with Heyman while the Usos headed to the back. Once in the ring, Reigns told the “Kingdom of Saudi Arabia” to acknowledge him. The fans cheered loudly. Goldberg made his entrance to “Goldberg” chants.

Powell’s POV: The WWE ring posts are exposed. They don’t have the LED casing around them at this event, presumably due to the Chamber structure.

1. Roman Reigns (w/Paul Heyman) vs. Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship. Ring announcer Mike Rome delivered in-ring introductions for the championship match. Referee Dan Engler stood between Reigns and Goldberg, almost begging them to listen to him while they stared at one another intensely. Once the bell rang, loud Goldberg chants broke out. Reigns looked at the crowd to sell the chants.

Reigns and Goldberg locked up to start the match. Goldberg started to back up Reigns, who broke it with a punch. Reigns headbutted Goldberg and tossed him to ringside. Reigns joined him on the floor and slammed his head onto the Arabic broadcast table twice. Reigns went for an Irish whip, but Goldberg won the power battle and sent Reigns into the barricade.

Goldberg threw Reigns back inside the ring and followed, but Reigns caught him with an uppercut. Reigns threw repeated shots at Goldberg and slammed an elbow on his back. Goldberg suddenly speared Reigns. Rather than go for the pin, Goldberg played to the crowd and signaled for his finisher. Reigns avoided the Jackhammer and countered into a uranage slam for a two count.

Reigns slammed his fist onto the mat and then blasted Goldberg with a Superman Punch. Reigns barked “I told you” to the live crowd, then went to the corner and let out a war cry. Reigns charged, but Goldberg beat him to the punch with a spear. Goldberg went for the Jackhammer, but Reigns stuffed it and applied the standing guillotine submission hold. Goldberg had a small cut on top of his head.

Goldberg drove Reigns into the corner, but he maintained the guillotine hold and then grapevined him. Goldberg drove Reigns into the corner, but Reigns still kept him in the guillotine. Goldberg faded and the referee called for the bell to end the match…

Roman Reigns defeated Goldberg in 6:00 to retain the WWE Universal Championship.

Powell’s POV: An enjoyable match for what it was. Goldberg never hit the Jackhammer, nor did he tap out, but Reigns still walked away with the dominant win. Those who feared that WWE would do something crazy by having Reigns drop the championship before WrestleMania can breathe a sigh of relief.

After some ads, imagery of Jeddah was show. Cole used the slogan “Jeddah is different”… A video package on the Elimination Chamber matches aired… The Elimination Chamber lowered around the ring…

Entrances for the women’s Elimination Chamber match took place. The women had their arms and legs covered, but they didn’t wear the baggy t-shirts that they’ve had to wear at past Saudi events. Alexa Bliss made the final entrance, but she did not start the match. Rather, she had a swing inside her pod…

2. Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop vs. Nikki ASH vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan in an Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania. Belair earned the right to enter the match last by winning a gauntlet match on Raw. Liv Morgan and Nikki ASH started the match while the other four entrants were in their respective pods.

The third entrant was Doudrop. ASH wanted to work with Doudrop and offered her a handshake. Doudrop accepted, but then pulled ASH in and ended up picking her up and running her into the cage. Once ASH was on her feet, Doudrop bounced off the ropes outside the ring and splashed ASH against the cage. Morgan went after Doudrop, but she was also put down and eventually hit with a senton splash. ASH dodged a charging Doudrop, who ran into the ring post.

The fourth entrant was Rhea Ripley, meaning Bliss would be fifth because Belair earned sixth entry. Ripley smiled and wanted to go after ASH. Doudrop tried to cut her off, but Ripley took care of her. ASH climbed the cage in hopes of getting away from Ripley, who joined her in climbing the cage. Ripley slammed ASH’s face into the cage, causing her to fall onto Doudrop and Morgan. In the ring, Ripley hit the Riptide on ASH and pinned her.

Nikki ASH was eliminated by Rhea Ripley in 6:20.

The fifth entrant was Alexa Bliss. She had a run of offense on Ripley and Morgan, and ended up getting a near fall on Morgan. A short time later, Mogan got her leg caught in the ropes briefly. Morgan caught Doudrop on the ropes and performed a sunset bomb and got the pin.

Doudrop was eliminated by Liv Morgan in 8:50.

The sixth and final entrant was Bianca Belair. She pressed Morgan over her head while standing outside the ring and then dropped her over the ropes and into the ring. Ripley and Belair looked like they were going to square off, but they opted to perform stereo suplexes on Bliss and Morgan.

Ripley slapped Belair, who returned the favor. Belair went for a KOD, but Ripley avoided it and landed on her feet. Morgan hit Ripley and Morgan with double knees. Bliss took out Morgan with a move and then went up top and hit her with Twisted Bliss and pinned her.

Liv Morgan was eliminated by Alexa Bliss in 12:10.

Ripley went for a Riptide on Bliss, who escaped. Ripley clotheslined Bliss, who had Ripley in position for a DDT, which triggered the move. Belair hit the KOD on Ripley and pinned her.

Rhea Ripley was eliminated by Bianca Belair in 12:45.

The final two were Belair and Bliss. Bliss picked up a quick near fall. Belair caught her going for a move outside the ring, then slammed her off the rope and into the cage a couple of times. Belair went up top and went for a flip move that Bliss avoided. Bliss went for a DDT, but Belair stuffed it. Belair went for a suplex that Bliss stuffed. Bliss went for a DDT, but Belair blocked it with a handspring. Belair did a handspring into the ropes and got a near fall.

Bliss came back with a couple of quick pin attempts that resulted in two counts. Belair hit Bliss with a forearm in the middle of the ring and then hit the KOD. Belair covered Bliss and scored the pin…

Bianca Belair eliminated Alexa Bliss in 15:45 to win the Elimination Chamber match to earn a Raw Women’s Championship match at WrestleMania.

Powell’s POV: A solid match that maintained a fast pace from start to finish. I’m surprised they brought Bliss back just to have her lose. I hope they can heat up Belair between now and her presumed match with Becky Lynch at WrestleMania. She’s certainly over, but the booking has cooled her off to some extent. Either way, I’m all for full length Lynch vs. Belair match on the big stage.

A Bobby Lashley video package aired… Footage aired of WWE personnel attending a Special Olympics event in Jeddah…

3. Ronda Rousey and Naomi vs. Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville. Per the match stipulations, Rousey had to compete with one arm tied behind her back. Bliss wore a gi and the referee used a rope to tie her right arm behind her. Deville had one arm in a sling, but she removed the sling right after the bell rang. Cole questioned how Rousey could apply an armbar with one arm. Cole said she probably knows 2,000 ways to break someone’s arm. Rousey got the better of Deville and then called for Flair, who tagged into the match.

Flair opted against entering, and Naomi and Deville ended up in the ring instead. Naomi ended up bulldogging Deville into her corner and then tagged in Rousey, who performed a one-armed takedown of Deville. Rousey set up for a move, but Flair ran in and attacked Rousey from behind. The heels isolated Rousey for a stretch. Naomi eventually took a hot tag and worked over Flair. Naomi performed a corkscrew dive over the top rope onto Flair at ringside. Flair rolled back in the ring.

Naomi went up top and executed a cross body block on Flair. Flair caught Naomi going for a huracanrana and powerbombed her, which led to a two count. Flair applied the figure four. Rousey ran in and kicked Flair to break the hold. Deville tossed Rousey to ringside and then tagged into the match. Deville hit Naomi with a running knee and covered her for a two count. Rousey tagged in again and ended up putting Deville down with a Samoan Drop. Rousey put Deville in an armbar and got the submission win…

Ronda Rousey and Naomi beat Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville in 9:15.

Powell’s POV: It wasn’t pretty to say the least. It was asking a lot of Rousey to work the match in a believable fashion with one arm tied behind her back. Heck, it might have been too much to ask her to work a believable match with both arms free at this point given how rusty she looked at the Royal Rumble. But this approach lowered expectations and bought her more time to knock the rust off befor her match with Flair at WrestleMania.

A WrestleMania video aired. We are 42 days away from the two-night event… A video package chronicled the issues that Drew McIntyre has had with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss…

4. Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss (w/Happy Corbin) in a Falls Count Anywhere match. Graves told a terrible joke that he claimed Moss told on the flight to Saudi Arabia. McIntyre brought his giant f’n sword to the ring with him. Ugh. Referee Jessika Carr wore long sleeves and a baggy ref shirt. The bell rang to start the match and then Corbin joined Moss in attacking McIntyre, which was legal per match stipulations. For some reason, Corbin went to ringside and then McIntyre quickly took offensive control.

Corbin got involved again. McIntyre chased him up the stage and to the back. Moss ran toward McIntyre, who put him down with a big boot. McIntyre set up for a powerbomb on the stage, but Corbin returned and hit McIntyre. The heel duo executed a double suplex. Moss covered Corbin on the entrance ramp for a two count. Moss followed up with a fallaway slam on the ramp and got another two count while Corbin watched.

McIntyre and Moss returned to the ring. McIntyre came back with a suplex, but he ran into a big boot in the corner. McIntyre shrugged that off and performed an inverted Alabama Slam that Moss took by landing on his head. The referee checked on Moss. Corbin pulled Moss to the floor. McIntyre chased Corbin around the ring. Moss got up and went after McIntyre, who suplexed him on the floor. McIntyre barked at Cole’s crew, causing them to scurry. McIntyre suplexed Moss onto the broadcast table.

Corbin hit McIntyre with a chair. Moss and Corbin ran McIntyre through the barricade in front of the timekeeper. Moss covered McIntyre and got a two count on the floor. Back in the ring, McIntyre rallied with a superplex for a near fall. Corbin got involved again. McIntyre grabbed his sword and swung it, but Corbin ducked it and fled to ringside. McIntyre held up the sword and did his countdown, then hit the Claymore Kick on Moss and pinned him while holding onto the sword. McIntyre stood with a foot on Moss and got the three count while glaring at Corbin…

Drew McIntyre defeated Madcap Moss in 9:05 in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Powell’s POV: Here’s hoping that Moss will be okay. He took that inverted Alabama Slam in a way that drove the top of his head right into the mat. It was beyond scary. Hopefully he dodged a bullet and this won’t be a case where he starts to feel it once the adrenaline wears off. On a much lighter note, Corbin is apparently the dumbest character in WWE. He knew he could interfere at any time, but he opted to pick his spots rather than just turn this into a handicap match. If you could get past that (and I couldn’t) and the frightening spot, this was fine for what it was. I’d have interest in Baron Corbin vs. McIntyre at WrestleMania, but I have no interest in Happy Corbin vs. anyone.

An ad aired for Broken Skull Sessions with Steve Austin interviewing Ron Simmons, and then the broadcast team recapped Rey Mysterio beating The Miz on the Kickoff Show…

The Miz was interviewed by Kevin Patrick in the backstage area. Miz accused Rey of cheating his way to victory via his son Dominik. Miz said he would find a tag team partner. He said it would be a global superstar. Miz said he had someone in mind and needed to make a phone call…

Footage aired from WWE’s royal kingdom dinner that included a stick dance that the wrestlers took part in… Lita made her entrance and had her arms covered, but she wore gear that looked true to her persona. Cole touted WWE’s female wrestlers being on billboards in Saudi Arabia. Becky Lynch made her entrance. She was back to being confident after acting rattled on Raw…

5. Becky Lynch vs. Lita for the Raw Women’s Championship. Mike Rome delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. Lita went for an early Twist of Fate that Lynch stuffed. Lynch took offensive control while Cole told the story of the champion weathering the early Lita storm. Lynch targeted Lita’s neck, and the broadcast team played up Lita’s history of neck issues.

Lynch set up for a move that Lita stuffed and countered into a DDT. Lita hit a series of clotheslines, including one in the corner. Lita put Lynch down and then performed a cross body block from the middle rope for a near fall. Lynch went for a Disarmer, but Lynch rolled her into a pin for a two count, then Lynch reversed it and got a two count of her own. Lynch did the spot where she held the ropes for leverage, but Lita was able to kick out. Lita caught Lynch in a sleeper, but Lynch rolled to the ropes to break it.

Lita caught Lynch on the ropes and powerbombed her for a two count. Lita went up top for her moonsault finisher. Lynch rolled to the floor to avoid it. Lita followed Lynch to the floor and slammed her head off the table. Lita returned to the ring and Lynch was on the apron. Lynch clotheslined Lita over the top rope. Lynch went to the ropes, but Lita performed a head-scissors takedown. Lita hit a Twist of Fate for a near fall.

Lita went to the ropes, but Lynch cut her off. Lynch applied the Disarmer. Lita scrambled and neared the ropes. Lynch released the hold and put Lita down with a Manhandle Slam. Lynch covered her for the pin, but Lita put her foot on the bottom rope. Lynch showed frustration and slammed Lita’s head on the mat repeatedly, then acted like she didn’t know what to do next.

Lynch positioned Lita in the ring and then went to the top rope and went for a moonsault that Lita avoided. Lita kicked Lynch and put her down with a Twist of Fate. Lita went up top and moonsaulted Lynch for a good near fall. When they got to their feet, Lynch hit the Manhandle Slam and scored the pin. “Becky Lynch survives,” Cole said.

Becky Lynch defeated Lita in 12:15 to retain the Raw Women’s Championship.

Lynch spoke to Lita after the pin and then went into her celebration. Lita got emotional as Lynch left the ring and backed up the ramp. Lita played to the crowd and they applauded her and then chanted her name. She was going to leave the ring, but they played her entrance theme, so she returned to the ring and played to the fans again. Both broadcast teams stood up and applauded her…

Powell’s POV: It took some time for the crowd to get into the match, but there were some “this is awesome” chants by the end. There were a couple of clunky moments early, but this was fun. It was a real treat to see Lita again, and it was obvious that this match meant a lot to both wrestlers.

The broadcast team touted Undertaker entering the WWE Hall of Fame. The Undertaker video package set to Metallica’s “Sad But True” aired…