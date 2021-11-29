WWE Raw in New York (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A show, AEW Dark Elevation, Jerry Lawler, Dutch Mantell, JBL, Minoru Tanaka, Rosemary, Dana Brooke, Rob Conway, Brent Albright, Joel Maximo, Erick Redbeard, Summer Rae, Evan Karagias

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Elmont, New York at UBS Arena. The show features Edge’s return for the first time since he defeated Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match at Crown Jewel. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will also hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Submit questions for this week’s Dot Net Members’ exclusive Q&A audio show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions.

-AEW Dark: Elevation streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Elmont, New York, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Duluth, Georgia, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in San Antonio, Texas, and all upcoming WWE, AEW, ROH, Impact Wrestling, MLW, and other major events. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Jerry Lawler is 72 today.

-Dutch Mantell (Wayne Keown) is 72 today.

-JBL (John Layfield) is 55 today.

-Minoru Tanaka is 49 today.

-Rosemary (Holly Letkeman) is 38 today.

-Dana Brooke (Ashley Sebera) is 33 on today.

-The late Hayabusa (Eiji Ezaki) was born on November 29, 1968. He died of a cerebral hemorrhage at age 47 on March 3, 2016.

-The late Buddy Roberts (Dale Hey) died of pneumonia at age 65 on November 26, 2012. The Freebirds great also had a long battle with throat cancer.

-Rob Conway turned 47 on Sunday.

-Brent Albright turned 43 on Sunday.

-Joel Maximo (Julio Ramirez) turned 42 on Sunday.

-Former WWE wrestler Erick Redbeard (Joseph Ruud) turned 40 on Sunday. He worked as Erick Rowan in WWE.

-Former WWE wrestler Summer Rae (Danielle Moinet) turned 38 on Sunday.

-Evan Karagias is 48.

-The late Davey Boy Smith was born on November 27, 1962. He died of a heart attack at age 39 on May 28, 2002.

-The late Hiro Matsuda (Yasuhiro Kojima) died from prostate cancer at age 62 on November 27, 1999.