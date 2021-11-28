What's happening...

11/28 McGuire’s NJPW Strong Audio Review: Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer in a Philadelphia Street Fight, Daniel Garcia. Brody King, and Chris Dickinson vs. Barrett Brown, Bateman, and Misterioso, Alex Coughlin vs. Jonathan Gresham, and a ten-man tag match

November 28, 2021

By Colin McGuire, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@McGMondays)

Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire reviews NJPW Strong: Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer in a Philadelphia Street Fight, Daniel Garcia. Brody King, and Chris Dickinson vs. Barrett Brown, Bateman, and Misterioso, Alex Coughlin vs. Jonathan Gresham, and a ten-man tag match (17:48)…

