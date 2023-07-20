ROH Death Before Dishonor lineup: ROH Championship match announced for Friday’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view that will be held on Friday in Trenton, New Jersey at Cure Insurance Arena.

-Claudio Castagnoli vs. Pac for the ROH World Championship

-Athena vs. Willow Nightingale for the ROH Women’s Championship

-Samoa Joe vs. the winner of Shane Taylor vs. Dalton Castle a tournament winner for the ROH TV Title

-Katsuyori Shibata vs. Daniel Garcia for the ROH Pure Championship

-Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix vs. Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. Trent Beretta and Chuck Taylor vs. Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis in a four-way for the ROH Tag Team Titles

Powell’s POV: Mark Briscoe suffered a knee injury and was pulled from the ROH Championship match. Pac walked out on the Blackpool Combat Club during Wednesday’s Blood & Guts match. So now the show is headlined by a heel who walked out on a heel faction facing a fellow heel. It’s far from ideal, but the match should appeal to the work rate crowd, who seem to be the target audience for this event.

The Taylor vs. Castle match that will determine Joe’s challenger will stream on tonight’s ROH on HonorClub. The ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view price is is listed as $39.95 on Bleacher Report and DirecTV. The show will be available internationally via FITE TV. The pre-show airs on YouTube at 6CT/7ET and the main card begins at 7CT/8ET.