Brandi Rhodes announces a new business venture

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Brandi Rhodes announced on social media that she will be opening a yoga and pilates studio. Rhodes noted that she has put in over 200 hours of training and will open a studio in the fall that will include in-person and virtual app training (read her full statement below).

Powell’s POV: I was surprised that we didn’t see Brandi during Monday’s WWE Raw in Atlanta. Cody Rhodes’ mother and additional family members were shown in the crowd as part of the angle with Brock Lesnar, but Brandi did not appear on camera. Nevertheless, here’s wishing her the best of luck with her new business venture.