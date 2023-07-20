What's happening...

Brandi Rhodes announces a new business venture

July 20, 2023

CategoriesMISC News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Brandi Rhodes announced on social media that she will be opening a yoga and pilates studio. Rhodes noted that she has put in over 200 hours of training and will open a studio in the fall that will include in-person and virtual app training (read her full statement below).

Powell’s POV: I was surprised that we didn’t see Brandi during Monday’s WWE Raw in Atlanta. Cody Rhodes’ mother and additional family members were shown in the crowd as part of the angle with Brock Lesnar, but Brandi did not appear on camera. Nevertheless, here’s wishing her the best of luck with her new business venture.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Readers Comments (2)

  1. TheGreatestOne July 20, 2023 @ 11:27 am

    Brandi cannot appear on TV until Cody turns heel. She’s a natural heat magnet.

    Reply
    • Jason Powell July 20, 2023 @ 11:47 am

      Too late. She appeared with him at WrestleMania. I’ve said many times that when Cody turns, she needs to be part of his act. You’re still a dickhead, but we’re on the same page in this case.

      Reply

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.