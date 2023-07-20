Brandi Rhodes announces a new business venture

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Brandi Rhodes announced on social media that she will be opening a yoga and pilates studio. Rhodes noted that she has put in over 200 hours of training and will open a studio in the fall that will include in-person and virtual app training (read her full statement below).
Powell’s POV: I was surprised that we didn’t see Brandi during Monday’s WWE Raw in Atlanta. Cody Rhodes’ mother and additional family members were shown in the crowd as part of the angle with Brock Lesnar, but Brandi did not appear on camera. Nevertheless, here’s wishing her the best of luck with her new business venture.
Finally revealed what I’ve been doing over the last year at last night’s red carpet. 200+ hours of yoga and Pilates training has lead me to open my OWN yoga + Pilates reformer studio with in-person and virtual app based classes. So much more to come, opening Fall 2023! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/YKgGYcx4r0
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) July 19, 2023
Brandi cannot appear on TV until Cody turns heel. She’s a natural heat magnet.
Too late. She appeared with him at WrestleMania. I’ve said many times that when Cody turns, she needs to be part of his act. You’re still a dickhead, but we’re on the same page in this case.