Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: The Golden Elite vs. Blackpool Combat Club in a Blood & Guts match, MJF and Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara in the Blind Eliminator tournament finals

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite Hits

The Golden Elite vs. Blackpool Combat Club in a Blood & Guts match: The bloody brawl lived up to its name. Personally, I would love to see a WarGames style match without any weapons or wrestlers escaping and then brawling on top of the cage. But there’s no denying that those added elements always get a rise out of the live crowds. While the sugar glass spots also get a reaction out of the fans in the moment, I feel they ultimately work against the match. Of course fans are going to react when they see a wrestler take a bump on glass, but the lack of visual injuries from the glass exposes the lack of danger.

The team built on friendship stuck together, while the makeshift heel team lost because two members walked out. I get the story that was told, but the babyfaces winning due to having a two-man advantage felt less satisfying than a straight up win over a full team would have. I’m also not crazy about Jon Moxley submitting to save Wheeler Yuta, though perhaps there’s a storyline purpose for it. I had some issues with this match, but there was more good than bad in this hardcore spectacle. More than anything, I’m happy that the faction war is over. Ideally, the singles wrestlers can get back to having meaningful singles feuds and the Young Bucks will finally do business with FTR again. Seeing is believing on that tag team feud, but I’d love to see it.

Hook vs. Jack Perry for the FTW Title: Hook finally worked a longer match and he came through with a strong performance. The Perry video that preceded the match was solid in that it symbolically put his Jungle Boy character to rest. Perry looks the part as a heel and it was the right move to put him over. AEW has too many title belts on its shows, but the FTW Title should mean something now that Hook is trying to regain his father’s belt.

MJF and Adam Cole vs. Daniel Garcia and Sammy Guevara in the Blind Eliminator tournament finals: I get that it’s not for everyone. Hell, I’m horrified by the image of Cole’s pelvic thrusts, and I felt the restaurant footage was a step back from last week’s fun bromance videos. But I continue to appreciate the episodic nature of the MJF and Cole storyline and I’m genuinely curious to see how this all plays out. The double clothesline finish was fun and the live crowd ate it up. The post match scene had some interesting developments with Garcia and Guevara blowing off Chris Jericho, and MJF clearly being annoyed when he caught Cole staring at the AEW World Championship belt.

AEW Dynamite Misses

Darby Allin gets AR Fox a shot at the AEW International Championship: I didn’t think it could get any lazier than pro wrestling’s overuse of the open challenge to justify giving title matches to challengers who feel undeserving. Somehow, it actually felt lazier when Allin asked Cassidy to give his undeserving buddy a title match. Worse yet, it’s the only match they bothered to advertise for next week’s Dynamite. Speaking of which, the idea of pushing an AEW Trios Title match for Collision and then telling viewers to watch Rampage to find out the rest of the lineup was laughable. The same Rampage that was watched by 310,000 viewers last Friday? The same Rampage that will be opposed this week by the company’s own Ring of Honor pay-per-view this Friday? Are these signs that the addition of Collision to the weekly lineup is already making it difficult for Tony Khan to book weekly television well in advance?

Britt Baker vs. Kayla Sparks: Quota filled, nothing more.