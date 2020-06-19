WWE statement regarding separate misconduct allegations made against several wrestlers

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following statement on Friday following a series of allegations made against the company’s wrestlers as part of the #speakingout social media movement.

“Individuals are responsible for their own personal actions. WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault. Upon arrest for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately suspended. Upon conviction for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately terminated.

“WWE’s ability to fine, suspend or terminate a WWE talent will not be, however, limited or compromised in any manner in the event incontrovertible evidence of such illegal misconduct is presented to WWE.”

Powell’s POV: WWE previously issued the following statement when asked about separate allegations made against Matt Riddle and Jordan Devlin: “We take any allegation of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter.” A number of additional contracted wrestlers and non-WWE talents have been accused of various types of misconduct as part of the #speakingout social media movement.