WWE Speed – Charlie Dempsey vs. Chad Gable

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Wednesday on social media with the following match featuring Charlie Dempsey vs. Chad Gable in the first round of a four-man tournament for a shot at the WWE Speed Championship held by Dragon Lee. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

TODAY on #WWESpeed! Charlie Dempsey and @WWEGable battle it out to see who will advance in the No. 1 Contender’s Tournament. Who will punch their ticket to the #WWESpeed Semifinals? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/CtVOZLtJOF — WWE (@WWE) January 15, 2025

Powell’s POV: Gable won the match and will face the winner of next week’s match featuring Chris Sabin vs. Grayson Waller. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/12ET on social media with occasional Friday episodes.