AEW World Champion Jon Moxley says storytelling is essential and non-negotiable

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley spoke with Yahoo Sports and spoke about the need for storytelling in pro wrestling. “Storytelling is always needed, it’s essential, it’s non-negotiable,” Moxley said. “It’s a vital element to wrestling. You need a hook. How much more do you enjoy sports when you have an investment in who the person is or the story of the season? Wrestling is no different. You’re not going to pick up a book that has a bunch of descriptions of random objects or events — there has to be a story or a thread that will take you on a ride.”

Moxley also expressed happiness with his current standing. “It’s one of the most rewarding times in my career right now,” said Moxley. “Where I’m at in my career, it’s rewarding every single day and I look forward to every single day for a different reason than I used to. It’s not just go out, get a big pop, flex, throw a t-shirt, sign an autograph. It’s the pursuit of something much greater than that. It’s fun, man.” Read the full story at Yahoo.com.

Powell’s POV: I’d like to think that the AEW World Champion’s comments on the need for storytelling will be enough to make some of the match junkie fans accept that there’s more to wrestling good matches, but seeing is believing in some cases. Don’t get me wrong. Fans can like what they like, but there’s a difference between personal preferences and what’s best for business.