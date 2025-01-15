NXT TV preview: Title matches set for Tuesday’s CW show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.
-Oba Femi vs. Eddy Thorpe for the NXT Championship
-Tony D’Angelo vs. Ridge Holland for the NXT North American Championship
