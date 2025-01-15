NXT TV preview: Title matches set for Tuesday’s CW show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Oba Femi vs. Eddy Thorpe for the NXT Championship

-Tony D’Angelo vs. Ridge Holland for the NXT North American Championship

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).