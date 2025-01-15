AEW Dynamite in Cincinnati, last week’s Dynamite and Collision poll results and grades, Shane McMahon, Kelly Kelly, Bull Buchanan, Nichole Mathews, Tucker, Eddie Graham, Jimmy Snuka

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite is live tonight from Cincinnati, Ohio at Brady Music Center. The show carries the Maximum Carnage theme and includes Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Championship against Casino Gauntlet winner Powerhouse Hobbs. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review as the show is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same night audio reviews are available excluisively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s live AEW Dynamite and Thursday’s AEW Collision taping in Cincinnati. If you are attending either show or another upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an F grade in our post show poll from 42 percent of our voters. B finished second with 23 percent of the vote each. I gave Dynamite a B- grade.

-Saturday’s AEW Collision received an F grade in our post show poll from 36 percent of the voters. C finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave Collision a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Shane McMahon is 55.

-Kelly Kelly (Barbara Blank) is 39.

-Barry “Bull” Buchanan is 58. His son Benjamin wrestles as Brooks Jensen in NXT.

-Nicole Matthews (Lindsay Miller) is 39.

-Former WWE wrestler Tucker (Paul Gallagher) is 36.

-The late Eddie Graham (Edward Gossett) was born on January 15, 1930. He took his own life at age 55 on January 21, 1985.

-The late Jimmy Snuka died at age 73 on January 15, 2017.