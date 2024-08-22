AEW media call report: Tony Khan speaks with the pro wrestling media ahead of Sunday’s AEW All In pay-per-view

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW President Tony Khan spoke with the pro wresting media on Thursday, August 22, 2024 to promote Sunday’s AEW All In pay-per-view. Refresh the page for the latest updates.

-Tony Khan said this is his absolute favorite week of the year. Khan confirmed that they are looking at various locations in Australia for a potential 2025 event. Khan also mentioned All In being held in Arlington, Texas next year. Khan opened it up for questions.

-Andrew Baydala asked about AEW returning to England for TV or a pay-per-view event in 2025. Khan said he’s considering it and spoke of how much he loves the United Kingdom.

-The next caller asked about the decision to run in Arlington, Texas. Khan said some of his best moments as a promoter have been in Texas. Khan said he would be bringing some of the great Texas tradition to London in the form of the Von Erich family being a part of All In weekend.

-I asked about the exclusive negotiating window with Warner Bros. Discovery, whether that exclusivity period has expired, and if so how much interest has there been from potential network or streaming partners. Khan spoke favorably about his relationship with WBD and declined to speak about outside interest. He spoke about his excitement for what’s to come. He said it’s a very complex negotiation and there’s a lot of things to figure out.

-The next caller asked about the addition of Kamille. Khan spoke favorably about Kamille and the role she is playing with Mercedes Mone. Khan sang the praises of various matches on the All In Card.

-John Powell asked how proud Khan is to have UK stars on the All In show. Khan said it’s great to have the home area stars on the card. Khan praised the UK fans and said he’s been to several UK shows over the years. He said it’s a point of pride to have the UK talent on the show.

-Amy Nemmity asked about the Toni Storm and Mariah May feud. Khan said May turning on Storm was once of his favorite pro wrestling moments. He thinks their title match taking place at a mecca such as Wembley Stadium is great. Khan said Storm reminds him of Bette Davis in All About Eve even though she’s much younger. Storm said he reached out to May after last year’s Double Or Nothing about coming to AEW. Khan said he started working on ideas for the story at that time. Khan said Luther is an important part of the story too, and he put him in the story at the same time as May by design. Khan noted that Luther bears a resemblance to Max von Mayerling, the butler in Sunset Boulevard. Khan also praised RJ City for being his right hand when it comes to writing the story. Khan said it’s played to everyone’s strengths. Khan said “Timeless” Toni Storm is Toni and she’s larger than life. Khan said they don’t always introduce talent new to AEW in the way they did May.

-Mark O’Brien asked Khan what it means to him to have over 50,000 fan in attendance at Wembley Stadium this time around. Khan said they have defied the odds. He also said he’s excited about the new things the media rights deal will be. Khan encouraged fans in London to be there, and then spoke about the earlier start time in the United States. Khan said it’s a great event and he feels that’s why they were able to draw so well. Khan said London is his favorite place in the world and he’s excited to bring All In to Wembley.

-Ella Jay asked about the legacy of Bryan Danielson in AEW. Khan said the three year Danielson has spent in AEW is an important chapter in AEW’s history as well as Danielson’s career. Khan said he has great respect for Danielson and said he’s one of his favorite wrestlers ever. Khans said he doesn’t know if anyone works harder or is more respected by his peers. Khan said Danielson has been “a captain of this time in AEW.” Khan said fans fell like it’s bonus time with Danielson because he had to retire once before.

-The next caller asked about Ricky Starks and his status with the company and when he might return to TV. Khan said he thinks very highly of Starks. Khan said Starks is under contract in AEW and is a well regarded wrestler in the company.

-Stephanie Chase asked about Dynamite not airing live in London and then airing on delay on Triller. Khan said it’s not legal for him to air it live in London due to his agreement with WBD. He said he can’t air the show anywhere before it airs on TBS or TNT. Khan said he would like to simulcast the show, but even that makes for a late start time in the UK.

-Lyric Swinton asked about Swerve Strickland, Athena, and Mercedes Mone at the All In Arlington press conference. Khan spoke about having the top champions at the press conference. Khan said they had a lot of stars present and they are three great champions and representatives.

-Khan was asked if he has a maximum roster size and what goes into deciding who makes the All In lineup. Khan spoke about the growth of their weekly television programming and then went into talking about some of the All In matches. Khan said he feels their track record on pay-per-view is spotless. He said he thinks everything is set up for them to come in make All In a huge success story.

-The next caller asked if there will be any returns at All In. Khan said the first person who will head to the ring is Orange Cassidy for the Casino Gauntlet match. Khan said the crazy thing about the match is that you never know when it will end. He said he will keep sending out stars as long as it lasts. Khan said he thinks it is one of the best new matches to be introduced to pro wrestling in a long time. Khan got excited as he spoke about holding the Casino Gauntlet match in his home cities.