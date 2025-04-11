NJPW Windy City Riot results (4/11): Konosuke Takeshita vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi for the Never Openweight Title in Tanahashi’s final U.S. match, Hirooki Goto vs. Shota Umino for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

CategoriesARENA REPORTS MISC live events MISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Marv Hermanstyne, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@TheInfamousMarv)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “Windy City Riot”

April 11, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois at Wintrust Arena

Streamed live on NJPWworld.com

1. TJP defeated Tom Lawlor. I got in late for this match because of traffic. The match was fine for what I caught.

2. Mina Shirakawa and AZM fought to a double count-out in a match to determine the No. 1 contender to the NJPW Strong Openweight Women’s Championship. This was actually a good match, but the double count-out was a buzz killer.

3. “World Class Wrecking Crew” Royce Issacs and Jorel Nelson defeated “The Intergalactic Jet Setters” Kevin Knight and Kushida to retain the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles. I like Knight a lot. The performance he’s had since debuting on AEW TV has been incredible. Hopefully, he gets pushed more on TV.

4. Tomohiro Ishii defeated Gabe Kidd in a 30-minute Ironman Match to win the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship. The crowd was crazy throughout the match. It was tied after 30 minutes. The fans begged for the sudden death time and got it.

5. “Los Ingobernables de Japon” Tetsuya Naito and Titan defeated Rocky Romero and El Phantasmo. A nice tag team match, but nothing to write home about.

Intermission

6. Zack Sabre Jr defeated David Finlay. A good match for TV.

7. Hirooki Goto defeated Shota Unino to retain the IWGP Heavyweight Championship. Nice crowd-engaging match. Not bad for the co-main event.

8. Konosuke Takeshita defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to retain the Never Openweight Championship. A great main event for Tanahashi’s farewell match in the U.S. The Ace thanked the crowd and sent them home happy.